Grandal will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After sitting out a stretch of three straight games from last Sunday through Wednesday, Grandal has now picked up starts behind the plate in four straight contests. Though Grandal is holding down an unremarkable .688 OPS for the season, the White Sox still appear to be viewing him as a superior option at catcher than Seby Zavala.