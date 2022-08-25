Grandal (knee) will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 33-year-old landed on the injured list last Sunday with a left knee strain, but he was cleared of any structural damage and was quickly able to resume baseball activities. Grandal could be reinstated from the injured list when first eligible next week.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Starts swinging bat•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Avoids major injury•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sidelined with knee strain•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Suffers apparent leg injury•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Gets rest day•