Grandal (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is in the starting lineup Friday versus the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

After he missed over a month with lower-back spasms, Grandal is back in the lineup Friday, starting behind the plate and batting fifth against Cleveland. The 33-year-old has produced a career-worst .185 batting average overt 173 at-bats this season, but he went 9-for-25 with two long balls, five RBI, five runs and 13 walks over his nine game rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.