Grandal (hand) remains on the bench Tuesday against Cleveland.
Grandal exited Monday's game with a bruised hand and did not start Tuesday's contest, though he did appear off the bench. That would suggest he's not far from being able to return to the lineup, though the White Sox have already clinched a playoff spot, so they have very little reason to rush him.
