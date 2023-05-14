Grandal (hamstring) is out of the lineup against the Astros on Sunday.
Grandal will miss another game Sunday while recovering from tightness in his hamstring. The veteran backstop could return to the lineup Tuesday against Cleveland, but for now Seby Zavala will handle catching duties.
