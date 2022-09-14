Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Grandal is getting a breather for the day game after catching each of the White Sox's last three contests. Seby Zavala will start behind the plate, forming a battery with Dylan Cease.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Bothered by sore back•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting once again•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench again Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Day off Saturday•