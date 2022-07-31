Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Grandal went 4-for-16 with two RBI while starting each of the White Sox's past four games as either a designated hitter or catcher. Jose Abreu will handle DH duties in the series finale with Oakland, while Seby Zavala gets the nod behind the plate.
