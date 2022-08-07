Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Grandal will take a seat for the series finale after he started in each of the White Sox's last three games, two at catcher and one as a designated hitter. Seby Zavala will get the nod behind the plate Sunday while Jose Abreu handles DH duties.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Posts three-hit effort•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Breather Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Three hits in Game 1 loss•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Hitless in return•