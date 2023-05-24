Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Grandal will get a breather for a day game Wednesday after he started behind the plate in each of the White Sox's previous three contests. Seby Zavala will form a battery with starting pitcher Michael Kopech in the series finale.
