Grandal (back) is taking swings off a tee but has yet to start running, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Grandal still has no timetable as he is experiencing at least some discomfort in his back. He'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment shortly after he is cleared to run, but it remains unclear when that may occur. As a result, Grandal's absence could stretch into mid-July.

