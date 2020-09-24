Grandal (hand) is starting at catcher and batting third Thursday against Cleveland.
He left Monday's game with a bruised right hand but was able to make a quick recovery. Grandal is hitting .241 with three home runs in 58 at-bats this month. He has a .233/.354/.420 slash line with seven home runs on the season.
