Grandal (back) is starting Saturday against the Athletics, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Grandalwas out of the lineup for the last three games, and the team revealed Friday that he was dealing with back tightness. However, he'll start behind the dish and bat eighth Saturday.
