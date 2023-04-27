Grandal (back) has returned to the White Sox' lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Grandal missed Wednesday's game with back spasms, but it wound up being just a one-day absence. The veteran catcher will bat fifth against the Rays' Shane McClanahan.
