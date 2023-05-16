Grandal (hamstring) is starting Tuesday against the Guardians.
Right hamstring tightness has kept Grandal out of Chicago's lineup for the past three games, but he's now ready to resume catching duties after a few days of rest. The 34-year-old backstop was slashing .296/.333/.353 in his last five games prior to injury.
