Grandal (hamstring) is hitting fifth and catching against the Royals on Sunday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Grandal returns to the lineup after missing the last two games while resting his hamstring. The switch-hitting backstop will handle catching duties so Seby Zavala retreats to the bench for Sunday's finale.
