Grandal went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Royals.

Grandal is playing through soreness in his legs so was limited to designated hitter duties. However, he still had a productive day at the plate and is now in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak. It is worth noting that Grandal was removed in favor of a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning, though that could be due to his lack of speed rather than an indication of injury.

More News