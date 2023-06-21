Grandal was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's unclear at the moment why Grandal was taken out of the White Sox's lineup, but the team should provide an explanation relatively soon. In the meantime, Seby Zavala will take Grandal's spot behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Remains on bench•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Launches solo shot•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting out afternoon game•