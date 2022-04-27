Grandal is serving as the designated hitter in Wednesday's matchup against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Grandal exited Tuesday's loss to Kansas City since he was experiencing some leg soreness after sliding into second base. Although he won't be behind the dish Wednesday, he's been cleared to remain in the lineup. The 33-year-old has gone 3-for-10 with two doubles, an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts in his last three appearance.