Grandal went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Mets.

Grandal has lost out on playing time to Seby Zavala behind the plate since early July, though he's started three of the last four games thanks to the absence of Eloy Jimenez (groin). While he contributed to a furious White Sox rally Tuesday with his seventh homer of the season, Grandal figures to shift back to limited playing time upon Jimenez's return -- anticipated in the coming days.