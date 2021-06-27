Grandal is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners.
Grandal caught the final the final six innings of Saturday's suspended game, so he'll move to first base after going 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run. Zack Collins will work behind the plate in the nightcap.
