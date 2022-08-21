The White Sox placed Grandal on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left knee strain.
Grandal sustained the injury while attempting to avoid a tag at home plate in Saturday's 2-0 win. Though a timeline for Grandal's return isn't yet known, the White Sox's decision to immediately place him on the IL suggests the veteran backstop is in line to miss more than the minimum 10 days. Seby Zavala is expected to take over as the White Sox's top catcher in Grandal's stead, while Carlos Perez was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to provide depth behind Zavala.
