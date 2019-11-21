Play

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Signs with White Sox

Grandal signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the White Sox on Thursday.

Grandal hit 28 home runs with an .848 OPS on a one-year deal with the Brewers in 2019, and the risk of a short-term contract last year paid off with a long-term deal with the White Sox that is the largest in franchise history. The 31-year-old should benefit from hitter-friendly Guaranteed Rate Field as he figures to be a key contributor in the White Sox's lineup. Daniel Palka was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

