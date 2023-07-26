Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Grandal will get a breather after he had started each of the last eight games at either designated hitter, first base or catcher. Now that the White Sox have all of their key position players healthy, Grandal's opportunities at DH and first base will likely become more scarce moving forward, though he should continue to play ahead of Seby Zavala at catcher.

