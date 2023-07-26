Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Grandal will get a breather after he had started each of the last eight games at either designated hitter, first base or catcher. Now that the White Sox have all of their key position players healthy, Grandal's opportunities at DH and first base will likely become more scarce moving forward, though he should continue to play ahead of Seby Zavala at catcher.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Regaining playing time•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Serving as injury fill-in•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Losing work to Zavala•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting Game 2•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Absent from lineup•