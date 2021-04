Grandal is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox.

Manager Tony La Russa will give Grandal some maintenance for the second game after the 32-year-old caught all seven innings while going 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Chicago's 3-2 win in Game 1. Zack Collins gets the start behind the plate in Game 2, while Yermin Mercedes serves as Chicago's designated hitter.