Grandal (calf) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 32-year-old's encouraging comments Saturday suggested that he'd be back in the lineup Sunday, but the team is likely resting its star catcher, who exited Friday's game with calf tightness, as a continued precaution. Zack Collins is catching Sunday, and will continue to start behind the plate until Grandal is ready to return.