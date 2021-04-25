Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
With Grandal resting following four consecutive starts at catcher, Zack Collins will step in behind the dish for the series finale. Grandal is in the midst of a brutal slump at the plate, having recorded two hits in 31 at-bats over his last 10 games.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Launches two-run homer•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sits for second game of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting Tuesday•