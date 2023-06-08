Grandal is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
It will be the second straight game on the bench for Grandal, although he will surely catch during the nightcap. Seby Zavala will be behind the plate for the matinee.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Out again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Taking seat Monday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Remains out of lineup•