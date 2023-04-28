Grandal is not in the White Sox' lineup for Friday's game versus the Rays.
Grandal returned to action Thursday after missing one game with a back issue, although it's not clear whether his absence Friday is injury-related. Seby Zavala will catch Lucas Giolito.
