Grandal isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Grandal is battling through an 0-for-10 stretch at the plate in his last three games, and he holds just a .549 OPS over the last two weeks. The White Sox will instead give Seby Zavala a shot behind the plate Tuesday, who will bat ninth.
