Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Grandal will get a breather for the second game in a row Tuesday. The catcher has produced a .222 average with two doubles, four RBI and a run over 45 at-bats in 12 games since returning from the 10-day injured list July 22. Seby Zavala will start behind the plate and bat ninth in the series opener.