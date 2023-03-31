Grandal went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Astros.
The White Sox were unable to get on the scoreboard through seven innings before Grandal broke through with a 401-foot solo shot off Rafael Montero in the eighth. The veteran backstop experienced a dramatic decline in power last season with just five homers in 376 plate appearances, so this was a promising start to the campaign. Grandal's fantasy stock has fallen dramatically due to his struggles in 2022, but it's worth remembering that he hit at least 22 long balls each campaign (aside from the shortened 2020 season) from 2016 to 2021.
