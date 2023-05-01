Grandal went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 victory over the Rays.

Grandal sent a blast to straightaway center in the sixth inning to put the White Sox back in front 3-2. He also reached after being hit by a pitch and later scored as part of a seven-run ninth inning. It was his third long ball of the year, and he's well on his way to surpassing last year's total after only managing five home runs. The 34-year-old is now slashing .241/.323/.446 with 11 extra base hits, nine RBI, eight runs, and an 8:22 BB:K over 93 plate appearances.