Grandal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Tigers.
Grandal made his lone hit of the contest count, as he launched his seventh home run of the season off Casey Mize in the seventh inning. The performance snapped a three-game hitless streak for Grandal, though he's still hitting only .137 for the season. Even so, he's maintained a .384 on-base percentage with 23 runs scored and 19 RBI across 147 plate appearances.
