Grandal went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Pirates.
Grandal took Dovydas Neverauskas yard in the fifth inning for his sixth homer of the season. He now has at least one hit in seven of last eight contests, collecting two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored in that span. Overall, Grandal is hitting .257/.372/.460 with 18 runs scored and 20 RBI across 137 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Productive day at dish•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep in win•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Friday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Makes up for mental error•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Another homer•