Grandal (knee) will make his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Angels, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
It was originally announced that Grandal would appear in "B" games Friday and Saturday, but the White Sox changed course and will have the injured catcher appear in Saturday's main game. He served as the designated hitter Friday and went 1-for-4 and will follow up as the DH on Saturday against Los Angeles' Shohei Otani. There have been no announced plans for when Grandal will start behind the plate, although manager Tony La Russa said he's been participating in catching drills and is "on time" in terms of his rehab.
