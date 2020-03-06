Grandal (calf) is starting behind the plate and batting cleanup for Friday's Cactus League matchup with the Cubs, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The veteran backstop caught three innings during the White Sox's "B" game Wednesday against the Reds, but Friday will represent his first foray into Cactus League action this spring. Grandal still figures to be limited to a few innings Friday, but it's a promising sign for his Opening Day status as he continues his recovery from the calf strain he sustained in mid-February.