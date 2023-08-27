Grandal will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Though he's back in the lineup for the series finale, Grandal was on the bench for each of the previous four games and appears to have moved into a reserve role while the White Sox prioritize younger players down the stretch. Korey Lee is sitting out Sunday but appears set to operate as Chicago's top backstop heading into September.
