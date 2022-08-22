White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that Grandal (knee) was able to take some swings in the batting cage Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Grandal was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday after suffering what initially appeared to be a significant injury in Saturday's win over the Guardians, but the 33-year-old already looks to be making tremendous strides in his recovery just a couple days later. Taking swings in the cage likely presents fewer complications for Grandal compared to running the bases and playing catcher, but the fact that he hasn't been shut down from activity at least bodes well for him making a quick return from the IL. The White Sox are currently expecting Grandal to be sidelined for around 10-to-14 days with the left knee strain.