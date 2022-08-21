Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians after getting tagged out at home in the seventh inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Grandal was out by a significant margin and hurt himself trying to avoid the tag. He was unable to put any weight on his leg and was carried off the field. No further details have been announced, but Grandal appears to be in line for a lengthy absence.
