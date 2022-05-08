Grandal went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 33-year-old played at first base Sunday and reached three times in four plate appearances, and he also stole second base after walking during the eighth inning. It's the first stolen base since 2019 for Grandal, so he shouldn't be expected to run much more this year, if at all. The multi-hit game was Grandal's first of the campaign and will hopefully get his bat going after a slow start.