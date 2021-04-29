Grandal isn't starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Grandal was initially slated to sit out Wednesday's contest before it was rained out, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's matinee instead. Zack Collins will start behind the dish and bat seventh.
