Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Grandal merely looks to be receiving a routine breather with the White Sox and Tigers concluding their series with a day game after a night game. James McCann checks in behind the plate in place of Grandal, who is batting .245 with no home runs and nine RBI on the campaign.
