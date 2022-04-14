Grandal isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Grandal went 2-for-8 with a strikeout in his last two appearances, and he'll get a breather for the second time in the last four games. Reese McGuire will draw the start behind the dish and bat seventh.
