Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Even though Grandal served as the White Sox's designated hitter the past two games rather than starting behind the plate, he'll still receive a maintenance day Wednesday. Grandal's move to the bench may also have something to do with his ongoing slump at the plate; over his last six games, he's gone 1-for-24 with 11 strikeouts and four walks.