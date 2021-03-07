Grandal (knee) had another successful hitting session Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Grandal has yet to see game action during spring training while dealing with right knee inflammation, but he's making progress in his recovery while taking swings on the side. Manager Tony La Russa was encouraged by the progress that the 32-year-old is making but emphasized that he's being brought along slowly. "Slow play as they say," La Russa said. "But he's doing more and more. That's a good sign." It's not yet clear when Grandal will be able to make his spring debut.
