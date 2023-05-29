Grandal is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Angels, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Grandal had started the last three contests but will start this one on the bench. Seby Zavala will catch Michael Kopech.
