Grandal went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the Game 1 loss to the Guardians in Saturday's doubleheader.

Grandal ripped an RBI single off Triston McKenzie in the bottom of the fourth inning, accounting for the only run the White Sox scored against him. The catcher later notched two more singles in the contest. Grandal just returned from the 10-day injured list Friday, but he'll look to turn Saturday's performance into a trend. Overall, the 33-year-old is batting .193 on the season, but he's produced a much better .324 average in 34 at-bats over the last two months.