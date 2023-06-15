Grandal went 3-for-5 with a double in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Grandal has gone 8-for-29 (.276) in June despite hitting safely in just four of nine contests. The catcher remains the White Sox's top option behind the dish with a steady .268/.328/.410 slash line, five home runs, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored over 201 plate appearances. Grandal has a career-worst 7.5 percent walk rate, but it's not holding him back much in 2023.