Grandal (hamstring) won't be available Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Grandal left Saturday's game against the Rangers after injuring his left hamstring while running to first base. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list, but the White Sox are expected to add a catcher to the active roster Sunday to avoid going into the series finale with only Reese McGuire available behind the plate.

