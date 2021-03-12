Grandal (knee) will serve as the designated hitter in a pair of B games Friday and Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Grandal has been dealing with knee inflammation since late February. The White Sox are bringing him along cautiously, and it's still not clear exactly when he'll get back behind the plate. He should still have time to get up to game speed by Opening Day as long as he does so soon, however.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Appears in sim game•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Takes swings Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Won't play this weekend•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Expected back soon•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slowed by knee inflammation•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Day off Saturday•